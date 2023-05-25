Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
NYSE:SPLP opened at $44.00 on Monday. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
