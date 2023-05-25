Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

NYSE:SPLP opened at $44.00 on Monday. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,961 shares of company stock valued at $916,689. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

