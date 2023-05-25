Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $79.27 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $79.27 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,498.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00326820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00570838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00066768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00422090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,890,000 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

