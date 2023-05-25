Steven M. Foster Sells 27,791 Shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Stock

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $35,016.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,304.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TNON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,031.72% and a negative return on equity of 232.63%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenon Medical by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

