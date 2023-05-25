Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 132.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after purchasing an additional 244,617 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. 70,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

