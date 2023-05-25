Stifel Nicolaus Trims Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Target Price to $1,378.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,345.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $1,325.33 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,557.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,974.22.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

