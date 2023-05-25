StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

