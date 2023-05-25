StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.12 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

