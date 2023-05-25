StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.39 on Monday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

