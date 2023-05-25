StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.39 on Monday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Enservco Company Profile
