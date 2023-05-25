StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:SUP opened at $3.54 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 3.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 122,836 shares of company stock worth $613,532 and sold 156,805 shares worth $1,023,914. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Stories

