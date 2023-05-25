StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

