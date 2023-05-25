StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACTGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.53 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

