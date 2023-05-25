StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.53 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

