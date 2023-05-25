StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSPGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 918,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,861. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

