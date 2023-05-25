StockNews.com Lowers NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
NYSE:NG opened at $5.37 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.
