Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

VTWV stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.38. 5,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

