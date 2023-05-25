Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 364,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 527,038 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $14.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $975.38 million, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stratasys by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,732,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 237,268 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

