Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, William Trousdale sold 976 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $17,548.48.

On Monday, May 15th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, William Trousdale sold 465 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $9,076.80.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,215. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $983.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

