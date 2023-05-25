Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Up 525.9% in May

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 525.9% from the April 30th total of 265,200 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 318,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,680. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. The firm’s product include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs.

