Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $200.00. The company traded as high as $213.41 and last traded at $198.67, with a volume of 2411386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.62.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 17.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.25.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

