Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $17.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

STRO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

