Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $1,036,200.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael David Dunn sold 11,080 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $355,889.60.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $11,585.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $210,429.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 840,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,207. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

