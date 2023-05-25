Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SNCRL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 1,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

