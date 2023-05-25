Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

