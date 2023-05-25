SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.21. 295,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

