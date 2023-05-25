SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,960 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.77.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

