SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Humana by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 141,806 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,071,000 after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $500.60. 137,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,844. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.70 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.