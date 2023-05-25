SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,208,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

NYSE NOW traded up $27.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $529.66. 826,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 270.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $8,269,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

