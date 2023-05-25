T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,367,570. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,524. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.76 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.26.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

