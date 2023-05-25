Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 277.8% in May

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TAIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.