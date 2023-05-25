Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $12.86. Talos Energy shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 77,300 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Talos Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

