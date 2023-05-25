TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Up 612.5% in May

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 612.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TAVHY remained flat at $13.42 during trading on Thursday. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

