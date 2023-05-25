Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TCKRF remained flat at $70.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $73.60.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.