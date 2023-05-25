Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TCKRF remained flat at $70.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $73.60.
About Teck Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TCKRF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.