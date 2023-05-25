Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.71

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 40410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

