Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.71

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 40410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
