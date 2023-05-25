Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 5,708 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $214,278.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,182.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59.

On Friday, March 31st, Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08.

On Monday, February 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $246,864.16.

On Friday, February 24th, Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $509,012.14.

TENB traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 766,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,066. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. Tenable’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Tenable by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 349,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tenable by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tenable by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,636,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

