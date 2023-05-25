Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $128,837.28 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $128,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 766,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,066. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

