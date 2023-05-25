Terra Classic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.33 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $495.76 million and $29.33 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003200 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003155 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,850,689,140,375 coins and its circulating supply is 5,870,578,958,623 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.