TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Reaches $137.84 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $137.84 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,508,362 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,901,013 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

