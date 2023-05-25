Tezos Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $817.83 million and $12.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos' total supply is 960,362,221 coins and its circulating supply is 939,166,214 coins.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

