TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised TF1 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

TF1 Stock Performance

TVFCF remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. TF1 has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

TF1 Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. It operates through the Media and Newen Studios segments. The Media segment is involved in the group’s TV channels, online content distribution and special-interest web communities, content creation and audience-buying via special-interest online content and brand development, developing and showcasing talent via multi-channel networks (MCNs), and subsidiaries that produce and acquire audiovisual rights for the group’s TV channels in line with French broadcasting industry regulations.

