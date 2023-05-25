TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 664.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 452.0%.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,475.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 462.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TFS Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 151,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 134,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.