The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.91. 171,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

