The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,070. The company has a market cap of $293.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.00 and its 200 day moving average is $306.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.