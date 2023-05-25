The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.63.
The LGL Group Company Profile
