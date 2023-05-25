The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The New Germany Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE GF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490. The New Germany Fund has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.
About The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
