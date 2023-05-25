The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 7,954 Shares of Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 7,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $28,077.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,004 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $7,875.72.

On Thursday, March 30th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $450.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 5,677 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,965.75.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,481 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $12,231.33.

On Monday, March 20th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $82,178.67.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. 1,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.24. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.93.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Real Good Food by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Real Good Food by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Real Good Food by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Real Good Food by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGF shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Featured Articles

