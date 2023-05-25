The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Short Interest Update

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the April 30th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MICS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 54,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Singing Machine has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories and musical recordings. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are organized into the following categories: Karaoke, Licensed Products, Microphones and Accessories, Singing Machine Kids Youth Electronics and Music Subscriptions.

