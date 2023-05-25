The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

