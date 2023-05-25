The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.10. 4,605,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,213,579. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

