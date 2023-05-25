Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $250.24 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00053614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,149,038,754 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

