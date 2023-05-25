THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.47 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $382.80 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,074,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,576,720 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

