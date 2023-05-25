Titanium Transp (TTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 15th

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$110.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.15 million.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transp in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

